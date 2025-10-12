Bizzy Bee Activity Center in Streator listed for sale or lease

After seeking an owner by word of mouth without success, Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center in Streator is on the market. (Derek Barichello — dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

After seeking an owner by word of mouth without success, Bizzy Bee Activity & Learning Center in Streator is on the market.

“We want to assure you we have wanted this effort to be successful, and in the meantime, have been doing ‘small sessions’ in an effort to still provide something. Currently, those sessions are mainly private tumbling lessons being offered solely by Payton Scott using the Bizzy Bee property,” read a post on the business’s social media. “Someone can certainly continue to run a children-based center out of this building; however, anything related to Bizzy Bee, due to lack of interest and commitment, will now be dissolved.”

The commercial property at 201 E. 12th St. is listed for lease or sale through Chismarik Realty. The sale price is $205,000.,

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.