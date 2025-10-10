Shaw Local

Streator library events set for October

By Kate Santillan

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming programs and events for October.

The event schedule includes:

  • Casper Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 25. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
  • Lego Club: Monday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 25. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
  • The Scribble Studio: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20. Attendees can create projects to take home. The studio will be sensory friendly. The event is open to adults.
  • Beginners Painting Academy: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Participants will be able to learn watercolor and acrylic art skills. The program is intended for children ages newborn to five.
  • Spooky Friends Storytime: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Attendees can listen to friendly ghost stories. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.
  • Move With The Mayor: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Participants will be able to practice mindfulness movements with the Mayor.
  • Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Attendees can play with puzzles, video games, and board games. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
  • Streator Unlimited Dignity in Pay: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Participants will be able to learn about benefits of employing people with IDD. The program also includes two to three people with IDD interested in integrated community employment.
  • Lets Talk: True Crime: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Attendees can discuss and listen to true crime stories. The event is intended for adults and teens.
  • Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children.
  • Discovery Lab: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is intended for children and teens.
  • Advanced Painting Academy: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Participants will be able to follow an advanced seasonally-themes step-by-step painting class. The academy is open to teens and adults.
  • Movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas:” 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Attendees can watch a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and design a pumpkin to fill with popcorn.
  • Downtown Trick or Treating: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25. Participants will be able to go trick-or-treating around the library.
