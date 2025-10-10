Streator library events set for October

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming programs and events for October.
The event schedule includes:
- Casper Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 25. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 25. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- The Scribble Studio: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20. Attendees can create projects to take home. The studio will be sensory friendly. The event is open to adults.
- Beginners Painting Academy: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Participants will be able to learn watercolor and acrylic art skills. The program is intended for children ages newborn to five.
- Spooky Friends Storytime: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Attendees can listen to friendly ghost stories. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.
- Move With The Mayor: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Participants will be able to practice mindfulness movements with the Mayor.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Attendees can play with puzzles, video games, and board games. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- Streator Unlimited Dignity in Pay: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Participants will be able to learn about benefits of employing people with IDD. The program also includes two to three people with IDD interested in integrated community employment.
- Lets Talk: True Crime: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Attendees can discuss and listen to true crime stories. The event is intended for adults and teens.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children.
- Discovery Lab: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is intended for children and teens.
- Advanced Painting Academy: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Participants will be able to follow an advanced seasonally-themes step-by-step painting class. The academy is open to teens and adults.
- Movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas:” 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Attendees can watch a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and design a pumpkin to fill with popcorn.
- Downtown Trick or Treating: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25. Participants will be able to go trick-or-treating around the library.