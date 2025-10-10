Seneca, Woodland secure Tri-County Conference triumphs: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Seneca d. St. Bede 25-11, 26-24: At Peru, the visiting Fighting Irish (18-7 overall, 7-1 Tri-County Conference) earned the TCC victory.

Brooklyn Sheedy slammed home 10 kills, Hayden Pfeifer added five kills, and Graysen Provance combined five kills of her own with 19 assists.

Woodland d. Henry-Senachwine: At rural Streator, the host Warriors knocked off the Mallards, handing the Tri-County Conference leader their second defeat overall this season and their first in TCC competition.

Kaneland d. Ottawa 25-19, 11-25, 25-15: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates dominated the middle set, but lost the bookenders to take the Interstate 8 Conference defeat,

Leading Ottawa (7-14-2 overall, 1-5 in the I-8) were Ash Ganierre (five aces, four kills, 10 assists), Kendall Biba (seven digs), Bailey Erscheid (five digs), Jordyn Allen (10 assists) and Kerrigan Cooney (six kills).

Midland d. Marquette 25-18, 25-20: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders were dealt a Tri-County Conference loss.

Marquette slips to 9-11 overall, 2-5 in the Tri-County.

Lexington d. Flanagan-Cornell 25-20, 22-25, 25-21: At Flanagan, the host Falcons suffered the three-set Heart of Illinois Conference defeat.

Fieldcrest d. Tremont 25-21, 10-25, 25-22: At Minonk, the Knights picked up the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.

Leaders for Fieldcrest (12-14-2) included TeriLynn Timmerman with three aces, Macy Gochanour with 18 digs and 18 assists, Kelani Armstrong with 14 digs, Pru Mangan with six kills, and Kelani Armstrong and TeriLynn Timmerman with five kills each. Jersey Modro contributed three blocks.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the host Pirates were defeated to fall to 10-8 overall and 3-6 in the Interstate 8 Conference.