Streator boys golf team has season end: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys golf

Streator’s season comes to a close in Bloomington: At the Class 2A Bloomington Sectional at Prairie Vista Golf Course, the Bulldogs posted a team score of 348 to finish 11th of the 12 competing teams on Monday.

Streator’s counting scores came from Kolden Neumann (53rd, 84), Brennen Stillwell (60th, 85), Brody Elias (75th, 87) and Jack Studnicki (94th, 92). Keegan Angelico had a 98 and Rocco VanDuzer a 103.

Somonauk's Aiden Wold (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Somonauk’s Wold advances to 1A state finals: At the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional at Oak Brook Golf Club, Bobcat senior Aiden Wold shot a 7-over 79 to finish 11th and qualify for this weekend’s state finals at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Seneca juniors Cody Malak (42nd, 86) and Cooper Thorson (63rd, 91), Newark sophomore Jimmy Kath (63rd, 91) and Serena junior Hendrix Johnson (97th, 102) all had their respective seasons end.

No advancers from 1A Cambridge: At the Class 1A Cambridge Sectional at Valley View Club, Fieldcrest senior Eli Gerdes (20th, 80) and junior Carter Senko (45th, 85), Earlville junior Aaden Browder (29th, 82) and Marquette junior Braxton Nelle (54th, 87) all fell short of a state advancement.

Boys soccer

Serena senior Payton Twait (Provided by Serena High School)

Serena 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the No. 5-seeded Huskers used two goals by Payton Twait (both assisted by Easton Bucz) to top the No. 4-seeded Titans in the quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Serena (8-12-3) now advances to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal match against top-seed Somonauk/Leland/Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock High School.

Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Earlville 0: At Hinckley, the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders suffered the loss to the No. 2-seeded Royals in the quarterfinals of the LTC Tournament.

Earlville will now move to the consolation bracket semifinals against No. 6 seed DePue/Hall, which fell to No. 3 Indian Creek 9-1, at 4:30 p.m. in DePue on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Rochelle 3, Streator 2: At Rochelle, the Bulldogs dropped the dual to the Hubs.

Girls volleyball

Earlville d. DePue 25-8, 25-11: At Serena in the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders advanced to Wednesday’s 6:30 p.n. quarterfinals against the No. 2-seeded Huskers with the win over the No. 10-seeded Little Giants.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (five aces, seven kills, four digs) and Payton Actis (eight assists).

Seneca sophomore Brooklyn Sheedy (Brian Hoxsey)

Wilmington d. Seneca 25-16, 14-25, 25-22: At Seneca, the Irish fell in a tough three-set match to the Wildcats.

Seneca was led by Brooklyn Sheedy (15 kills), Graysen Provance (20 assists), Tori Skelton (five aces) and Tessa Krull (five blocks).

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-19, 25-19: At Sandwich, the Indians (6-18, 3-7) topped the Hornets in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Sandwich was led by Kayden Corneils (seven kills, four blocks), Rylee Huml (13 digs) and Khloe White (eight digs, seven assists).

Fieldcrest d. Marquette 25-18, 25-16: At Minonk, the Knights topped the Crusaders in straight sets.

Gibson City/Melvin/Sibley d. Dwight 25-23, 22-25, 25-23: At Dwight, the Trojans fell to the Falcons in three tight sets.