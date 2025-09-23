Bureau Valley tops Annawan in two sets: Monday’s BCR roundup

Volleyball

Bureau Valley def. Annawan 25-22, 25-17: Brynley Doty had 11 kills, a block and two aces, Mya Shipp had five kills, seven blocks and five points and Emily Wright had 10 digs and two aces to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory Monday at Annawan.

Also for BV were Brooke Helms and Emma Mussche (six points) each had eight digs while Libby Endress had four digs, six assists, four points and two aces and Esther Kalapp added five digs.

Girls golf

At Orion: Hanna Clairborne, Illyana Jones and Reese Reviglio each shot a 52 for Princeton (211) who came in third behind Cambridge (180) and host Orion (198).

Also for Princeton, Taylor Compton had a 55, Anika Hansen a 62 and Jadeyn Klingenberg a 70.

At Spring Valley: St. Bede (219) had the top six scores to win a quadrangular at Spring Creek Golf Course to defeat Somonauk (251), Marquette (270) and Henry-Senachwine (270).

St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki was the medalist with a 47, followed by Mae Hagenbuch (56), Aliyanna Arteaga (57), Breanna Martinez (59), Quinn Entrican (59) and Catherine Moench (59).

Girls tennis

Sterling 4, Princeton 1: Daphnie Grant scored a 6-0, 7-5 decision at No. 2 singles for the Tigresses lone win of the day on their home courts.

Boys soccer

IVC 7, Princeton 3: The Tigers dropped a nonconference game in Chillicothe.