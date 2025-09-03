Shaw Local

Princeton recognizes Andy Puck as all-time winningest volleyball coach

Has now won 499 matches in 24 seasons at PHS

Princeton' Athletic Director Jeff Ohlson (left) presents a commemorative ball to coach Andy Puck in recognition of his milestone in become the winningest coach in program history Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Andy Puck was recognized as the all-time winningest volleyball coach at Princeton High School Tuesday night.

Tuesday was the first home match since Puck surpassed Rita Placek as the winningest coach with his 494th win in the last match of the 2024 regular season.

With Tuesday’s win over Newman, Puck now stands 499-282-10 in his 24th season at PHS, 517-298-12 overall including an 18-16-2 season at Hall in 2001.

PHS volleyball has won 1,039 matches dating back to its inaugural season in 1973 under the direction of five coaches.

Placek, who succeeded Julie Neagle after one year as head coach, put Princeton volleyball on the map.

She posted a 493-174-14 record (.739) in 25 seasons through 1974-98, taking three teams to state with a Class A state title in 1990. Along the way, she won six conference (NCIC) championships, four districts, 11 regionals and nine sectionals.

Puck came to PHS from rival Hall in 2002, following Julie Sherbeyn (1999-00), who later coached at IVCC, and PHS alum Courtney Sapp (2001). He has won eight regionals and two sectionals, taking the Tigresses to state in 2008, placing fourth in 2A.

Here’s a look at each PHS coach’s win totals:

CoachW-LPct.
Andy Puck (2002-present)499-282-10.639
Rita Placek (1974-98)493-174-14.739
Julie Sherbeyn (1999-00)27-28.491
Courtney Sapp (2001)15-19-1.441
Julie Neagle (1973)4-3.571
Totals1,039-506-25.672
Former Princeton coach Rita Placek receives a hug from PHS' Angie Kastor during the 1998 volleyball season.

Rita Placek (right) receives a hug from PHS' Angie Kastor during the 1998 volleyball season, Placek's last season as the Tigresses' coach. (photo provided)

