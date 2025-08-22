Boys soccer: 5 to watch across The Times area in 2025

Ottawa’s Michael Bedolla and Streator’s Joe Hoekstra meet to fight for control in a match last season at Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here are five Times area boys soccer players to keep an eye on during this fall season.

Somonauk junior Jackson Brockway

Jackson Brockway, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, D, sr.

An outstanding defender for the Bobcats, Brockway was a big part of a defense that allowed just 32 goals in 23 matches and posted seven shutouts last season. He was a unanimous Little Ten All-Conference pick and Times All-Area first-teamer.

Streator junior Joe Hoekstra

Joe Hoekstra, Streator, D, sr.

Named Streator’s Defensive Player of the Year and also to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference squad last season, Hoekstra used great vision and control to help anchor the Bulldogs’ backline. He was also a Times All-Area first-team honoree.

Ottawa sophomore Jorge Lopez

Jorge Lopez, Ottawa, F, jr.

A Pirates scoring threat who draws a lot of attention from opponents and creates opportunities for others, Lopez scored 13 goals last year, was an Interstate 8 All-Conference honorable mention selection and has been a Times All-Area first-team member the previous two seasons.

Ottawa's Maddox Matthews

Maddox Mathews, Ottawa, D, jr.

Mathews played one of two center back positions for the Pirates last season. He was frequently tasked with containing the offensive attack from opponents and will be given that task again this season.

Serena junior Finn Rosengren

Finn Rosengren, Serena, MF, sr.

The Huskers' Co-Most Valuable Player as well a Little Ten All-Conference selection last season, Rosengren scored a pair of goals and passed for three assists while also playing solid in the middle of the pitch, which he will be asked to do again this fall. He was a Times All-Area first-team selection.