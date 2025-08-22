2025 Times boys soccer preview: A look at Ottawa, Streator, Sandwich and our teams in the Little Ten

Coach: Kevin Olesen (4th season)

2024 record: 13-8 (4-6 Interstate 8)

Top returnees: Seniors: Jorge Lopez (sr.,STRK); Christian Solis (sr., MF); Alexio Fernandez (jr., MF); Maddox Mathews (jr., D); Jacob Phelps (jr., CB); Landry Brenbarger (jr., GK); Rory Moore (so., MF)

Key newcomers: Ian Fulkerson (jr., CB); Nathan Underhill (jr., D); Jacob Pastor Ortiz (Def, MF); Luca Fernandez (fr., MF); Robert Polier (jr., STRK)

Worth noting: The Pirates return a number of key players, including Lopez, who was a Times All-Area first-team and Interstate 8 All-Conference honorable mention selection after scoring 13 goals, but also have some spots to fill. “We’ll kick off this season with several new players in starting roles,” Olesen said. “Most of them acquired varsity experience last fall and have proven themselves during the offseason. We have a young, athletic core of players who are eager to assume control of this team. It is going to be an exciting year, with a dynamic group of athletes. This squad wants to get back to a regional title game and build on the progress of the past few seasons.”

Coach: J.T. Huey (5th season)

2024 record: 9-15-1 (2-4 Illinois Central Eight)

Top returnees: Seth Zito (sr., GK); Joe Hoekstra (sr., CB); Issac Fowler (sr., STRK); Blake Fialko (sr., MF); Carlos Cueto (so, STRK)

Key newcomers: Aiden Hagg (sr.); Colin Byers (jr., D); Kam Darrow (jr., F); Adrian Granados (jr., D); Enrique Rodriguez (jr., STRK), Keegan Gassman (jr., D); Eddie Deveria (jr.); Brenden Fleming (jr.); Diego Flores (jr.); Erik Mosquida (jr.); Ted Neuman (jr.); Adam Latarshi (jr.); Eddie Serna (jr.); Gabe Granados (jr.); Evan Graff (so.); JJ Rzasa (so.); Mason Decker (fr.)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs, who fell 1-0 to Galesburg in the Class 2A regional championship match on a late goal, lost 10 of their 11 starters to graduation, but return a small core of experience. “We really want our regional from last year back. It was one of the best matches I have ever seen played,” Huey said. “This is an eager group. They want to attack at 100 mph from the start and get into a frenzy. We really need to control the game, focus on building rather than just repeated lightning attacking, leaving us vulnerable. I anticipate we will really need to learn on-field discipline and not let ourselves get too wild on the pitch. This team has a positive vibe and a hard work ethic. They know when it’s time to turn it on, but having fun doing it.”

Streator's Joe Hoekstra jumps in the air for a header over Galesburg's Anthony Makwala during the Class 2A Regional final last season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Mike Gast (1st season)

2024 record: 4-14-2 (0-4-2 Little Ten)

Top returners: Landen Tirevold, sr.; Scott Brandt, sr.; Colton Fruit, jr.; Jeff Peterson, jr.; Alvin Hernandez, jr.

Key newcomers: Brayden Leppert, fr.; Darik Farley, fr.; Bryce Marks, fr.

Worth noting: Gast takes over a Red Raiders program that has a young roster, with only two seniors back with significant varsity experience. “We will be quick and hard to defend,” Gast said. “We are young, but work well together.” Gast said Tirevold, Brandt and Isaac Vazquez look to be leaders for the Red Raiders, whose goal is to improve on last year’s record. “We need to work on finishing to the goal,” Gast said about what the team needs to improve in order to reach its expectations.

— Kevin Chlum contributed to this report

Coach: Jeremy Foreman (2nd season)

2024 record: 5-14-2 overall (0-5-1 Little Ten)

Top returners: Finn Rosengren (sr., MF); Payton Twait (sr., MF); Cash Raikes (sr., D); Nolan Muffler (jr., D); Ethan Stark (jr., F/MF), Damien Gonzalez (jr., F); Thomas Peverill (jr., D); Joey Tuftie (jr., F/MF); Tucker Whiteaker (so., D); Ryne DeBernardi (so., MF); Troy Seiberlich (so., GK); Caleb Collins (so., D); Easton Bucz (so., F); Justin Delgado (so., F)

Key newcomers: Connor Hollenback (fr., F/MF); Harry Rosengren (fr., F), Collin Benson (fr., D); Clayton Gregory (fr., D); Tanner O’Connell (fr., F); Samson Seiberlich (fr., F/MF); Colton Larson (fr., D/MF)

Worth noting: The Huskers return all but two starters from last season and have a number of players with multiple years of varsity experience. Foreman is counting on Rosengren, Twait, Raikes and Muffler to lead the way. “Our main goal is to be competitive every game,” Foreman said. “Our guys did not like the way the season went last year, and they are on a mission to show that we are better than we were a year ago. We talk about doing the little things right that make a difference. That is what we are going to be looking to do every game. We are spending a lot of time working on fundamentals and conditioning right now. I feel like we still need to get better touches on the ball, but I believe that will come with time and repetitions.”

Coach: Jonathan Liechty (10th season)

2024 record: 14-6-3 (5-1 Little Ten)

Top returnees: Jackson Brockway (sr., D); Tristian Garcia (jr., D)

Worth noting: According to Liechty, the Bobcats are young, hard-working and have loads of fight. Brockway was a unanimous Little Ten All-Conference and Times All-Area first-team pick, while Garcia earned Times second-team honors.

Coach: Ian Scheielein (3rd season)

2024 record: 1-19-1 (0-7 Kishwaukee River)

Top returnees: Diego Diaz (sr., CMF); Luis Quinones (sr., SWP); Dillan Gauer so., GK)

Key newcomers: Jacob Rinehard-Bardesi (jr., D); Moises Diaz (fr., STRK); Julian Burciaga (fr., MF); Javier Vasquez (fr., D); Juan Sifuentes (fr., D)

Worth noting: Scheielein feels the Indians have a better overall sense of the game this season and says his players have been working hard to anticipate the game rather than reacting to it. He admits he has a relatively young roster, so they have been focusing on overall strength and foot skills to increase strength and confidence on the field. “We’re looking to be more competitive this season,” Scheielein said. “The players are older, stronger and more ready to play than ever.”