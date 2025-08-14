Illinois Valley

Evening Bat Hike Set for Sept. 6 at Nell’s Woodland

Guided night hike explores local bats in Ottawa

Watch as bats emerge from their sleeping quarters to hunt during a Bat Night Hike for Adults on Aug. 30, 2024, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods in Shorewood.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host a nocturnal hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Nell’s Woodland, 200 Alexis Ave, Ottawa. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host a nocturnal hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Nell’s Woodland, 200 Alexis Ave, Ottawa.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the 13 species of bats in Illinois, why populations decline and possible solutions, according to a U of I news release.

Attendees will also have the thrill of “listening in” on a short hike with specialized acoustic equipment as they forage and navigate the night sky, the release said.

All ages are welcome. Space is limited. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight or headlamp. Register online at go.illinois.edu/BatNells

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

