Princeton High School announces newest member of Academic and Career Hall of Fame

Princeton High School has selected Christy Joehl as the newest member of the Academic and Career Hall of Fame. Joehl will be honored during a ceremony with the student body on Friday, Sept. 5.

According to a Princeton High School news release, Joehl graduated from Princeton High School in 2012. She went on to attend Purdue University, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Retail Management and a Minor in Fine Arts. During her time at Purdue, she traveled to London for a fashion internship, as well as New York City for a yearlong exchange program through the Fashion Institute of Technology.

In New York, Joehl completed internships for Marc Jacobs, the luxury fashion PR firm Karla Otto and finally, Ralph Lauren’s global window team, where her artwork was featured in stores all over the world, according to a news release.

Ten years later, Joehl continues to reside in New York City and works for Tapestry (parent company of Coach and Kate Spade), where she oversees visual production for global stores, the news release said.

“Her work involves creative and technical collaboration with global construction teams, in-house architects and specialized vendors to bring retail buildouts from concept to reality,” the news release said. “She has traveled domestically, throughout Europe and as far as Shanghai, China to accomplish these initiatives.”

Joehl continues to complete artwork on a freelance basis for a diverse portfolio of clients, the news release said. Her artwork ranges from concept illustration to visual presentation, while incorporating a variety of fine art mediums.

Joehl is a member of the Brooklyn Heights Association, the neighborhood she has called home since 2019. She also continues to advocate for Purdue University and was asked by the Purdue President’s Council to be the guest speaker at their first-ever all-female donor event, which took place in New York City, the news release.

“She is consistently pursuing new ways to challenge herself through her mentorship to others, accepting projects that push the limits of her experience,” the news release said.

For more information on the Princeton High School Academic and Career Hall of Fame, visit http://phs-il.org/hall-of-fame/Arts