Festival 56 Brings Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ to the Stage in Princeton

Festival 56 will return to the stage with ten performances of the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Performances continue through Sunday, Aug. 3. Matinees at 2 p.m. take place on Saturday, July 26, Sunday, July 27, Wednesday, July 30, Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3. “The Little Mermaid” is sponsored by Princeton Pharmacy, City of Princeton, Princeton Tourism and Bureau Valley VisionCare.

“The Little Mermaid” is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” according to a news release. The performances will include music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Students from Camp 56 summer theatrical camp will be performing in the production. During camp, the students learned choreography, makeup, stage directions, and projecting their voice and are looking forward to being a part of the show along with their professional mentors.

This program is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. Funding for Camp 56 is provided by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, The Princeton Closet, the Sun Foundation and Robert Glaser.

Tickets for “The Little Mermaid” are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $17 for students with a Student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at Festival56.com and at The Grace Theater box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by calling 815-879-5656.

Festival 56 offers professional theater in central Illinois and is produced by the non-profit arts organization Princeton Theater Group. More information is available at Festival56.com.