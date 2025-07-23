Illinois Extension to host hands-on canning workshop Aug. 9 at IVCC

(File photo) Illinois Valley Community College will host a class for anyopne who wants to learn the art of canning. (Scott Anderson)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on food preservation workshop, “Make & Take Canning Class: Fill Your Pantry,” next month at Illinois Valley Community College.

Led by nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman, the workshop will guide participants through the basics of safe home canning using the water-bath method.

Attendees will prepare two recipes, tangy dilly beans and sweet apple marmalade.

Attendees will also learn essential canning techniques and food safety principles.

Designed for both beginners and seasoned preservers, the class provides step-by-step instruction, hands-on practice and take-home finished products.

Class highlights include:

Water-bath canning techniques

Instruction in making dilly beans and apple marmalade

Take-home jars of the prepared recipes

An engaging and educational experience in food preservation

The cost is $15 per person and the class is limited to eight adult participants. The class will go from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Illinois Valley Community College Culinary Kitchen, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road in Oglesby.

Registration is required by Wednesday, Aug. 6.

To register, visit the extension’s website or call them at 815-224-0894.