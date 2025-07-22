Ottawa Recreation to host Summer Carnival at Rigden Park next week

Emmanuel Gutierrez bowls during the Ottawa Recreation Summer Carnival on Wednesday, July 25, 2024 at Rigden Park in Ottawa. The carnival featured games, activities, bounce houses, and more. It was the last event of the season. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Recreation Department will host its Summer Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, at Rigden Park in Ottawa, 620 W. Jackson St.

The annual carnival will have games, prizes and treats. Admission is 25 cents per ticket or $5 for an all-access wristband.

Similar to last year, this is expected to be the last summer event of the season held by the recreation department. In the event of rain, the carnival will be rescheduled to Thursday, July 31.

For more information, visit Ottawa Recreation’s Facebook page or call 815-434-7292.