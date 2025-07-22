Kessinger opens State Farm office in Oglesby

Derek Kessinger has opened a State Farm branch at 445 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Derek Kessinger opened a State Farm agency at 445 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for insurance and community service to the Illinois Valley,” the Chatsworth native, who has been with State Farm the past three years, said.

“I’ve always had a deep appreciation for the values of hard work and dedication that define our local communities,” Kessinger said. “I’m genuinely pumped to serve the residents of this area and help them protect what matters most.”

Kessinger graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in broadcast journalism and had worked as a broadcaster for Flo Sports.

“When I’m not at work, you can find me immersed in the world of basketball,” he said. “As a huge fan and grade school basketball coach, I love sharing my passion for the game with young athletes.”

Kessinger and his wife Colleen have three children, Sophie, Tommy and Chloe.

