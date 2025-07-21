Whitfield to argue self-defense during trial for 2023 shootings

A Streator man charged with shooting three people, killing one, turned down an offer by La Salle County prosecutors. Instead, Malcolm Whitfield plans to argue self-defense.

Whitfield, 31, also listed in DeKalb, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court. There, prosecutor Matt Kidder said in open court that Whitfield was offered a prison term below the statutory minimum. Specific terms were not disclosed in open court.

Malcolm J. Whitfield (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

In response, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said he had discussed the state’s offer with Whitfield and then confirmed there is no agreement. Hamer further noted he filed paperwork indicating that Whitfield intends to argue self-defense.

Whitfield faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years if convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Shaquita Kelly and of shooting the two survivors, all in 2023.

This story will be updated when jury selection is completed.