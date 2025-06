Kids cool off at the Thornton Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Ottawa. The city announced on Tuesday that all three splash pads are open for the summer. (Scott Anderson)

All three splash pads in Ottawa are now officially open for the season, the city announced Tuesday.

Peck Park, Thornton Park and Fox River Park splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer.

The city thanked residents for their patience while repairs were made to the Fox River Park splash pad.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to enjoy all of our splash pad locations,” Commissioner Marla Pearson said in a news release.