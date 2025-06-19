Freedom Run returns to Marseilles Saturday

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will ride Saturday, June 21, in honor of the dedication of the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles.

Thousands of motorcycles will leave the Grundy County Fairgrounds about 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be available from 6 to 9 a.m., as the lineup begins at 6. The run will end at the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles and be followed by a ceremony at noon at the Marseilles memorial, 200 Riverfront Drive.

The memorial along the Illinois River has the names of more than 8,000 soldiers killed in action in various worldwide conflicts since 1979. It was dedicated June 19, 2004. The wall was built with donated labor and material and is 100% run by volunteers.

The Freedom Run pays tribute to those who died in the Middle East Conflicts, honoring Gold Star families and veterans. It was founded by Jerry “Cooch” Kuczera and Tony Cutrano.

Participants may make a $20 cash-only donation. The proceeds will help with the costs of maintaining the wall and the adjacent museum, as well as assisting veterans and their families.

After the ceremony, Marseilles Freedom Fest sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism & Park Committee, the city of Marseilles and the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will take place. Auctions with Biker Bob and Andy will be at Ziggy’s Bar and Grill.

There will be a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial. Bring a lawn chair for extra seating. The public is welcome.

To donate to the Illinois Freedom Run, visit the memorial’s website.