The Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum will host a history lecture at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

Presenters Mollie Perrot and Ann Newell will talk about “Ottawa’s Notable Women,” interesting tidbits about how local women have influenced history, the museum said in a news release.

The museum is located at 1100 Canal Street. Cost is $10 and seating may be limited. Light refreshments will be served.