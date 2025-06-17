La Salle County CASA swears in new child advocates

New advocates pose for a photo following the CASA swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. From left: Judge Michelle Vescogni, Robin Axe, Heather Hayden and David Klassen. (Photo Provided By La Salle County CASA)

Three new volunteers were sworn in last week to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in the La Salle County foster care system.

Robin Axe, Heather Hayden and David Klassen took their oaths of service on Wednesday, June 11 before Judge Michelle Vescogni.

As CASAs, they will now advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, ensuring their voices are heard in court and helping guide them toward safe, permanent homes.

“These advocates bring courage and commitment to their roles,” La Salle County CASA Executive Director Lexi Wamhoff said in statement. “Each volunteer makes a powerful difference in a child’s life, and our community is stronger for it.”

In a press release, CASA officials say the need for advocates continues to grow and they are actively seeking additional volunteers.

No legal background is required and training is provided.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 815-434-2620.