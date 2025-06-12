Teen charged in Streator shooting to stand trial Aug. 11

Joshua V. Walker, 17, of Streator appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

A teenager charged in the Arthur Street shooting in Streator will stand trial Aug. 11.

Joshua V. Walker, 17, of Streator appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni approved Walker’s request for a public defender and ordered him to return July 30 for a final pretrial conference.

The shooting occurred April 30 at a residence in the 1100 block of Arthur Street, Streator. Walker was arrested several blocks away after a foot chase and then was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home, where juveniles are held.

However, juveniles can be transferred to adult court for serious felony offenses, such as murder. Aggravated battery with a firearm is an offense that is automatically transferrable, so Walker’s identity no longer is shielded.

According to court filings, “an altercation” ensued between Walker and the 16-year-old victim, identified in court records only by his initials. The victim “turned to observe [Walker] coming at him with a handgun in his hand,” and Walker then “struck him in the head with the gun,” according to court documents.

Walker then is alleged to have fired the handgun, striking the 16-year-old in the abdomen. Streator police were summoned, and they arrested Walker while he was running along BNSF railroad tracks.