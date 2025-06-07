Diversified Sheet Metal named Streator Chamber business of the month

Pictured (from left) are Carrie Pedelty, Streator Chamber ambassador; Dave Harcharik Sr., Tony Harcharik and Dave Harcharik Jr., all of Diversified Sheet Metal; Derek Barichello, Streator Chamber director; and Dylan Tooley of Diversified Sheet Metal. (Photo Provided by Streator Chamber of Commerce)

Diversified Sheet Metal has been named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for June.

The business, which received the honor on Tuesday, June 3, specializes in residential and commercial air conditioning services.

A member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 1 union, the company offers a range of services, including industrial duct work, HVAC installation and repair, architectural sheet metal, and metal and flashing roofing.

Diversified Sheet Metal has operated in Streator since 1989, originally located on Sundown Street in the Riverside neighborhood.

The business was founded by Dave Harcharik Sr. and Ralph Eggers.

Today, the Harcharik family continues to operate the business from its current location at 402 N. Illinois St.

For more information, call 815-673-7244 or email dvrsfd@frontier.com.

The Streator Chamber honors one local business each month. To nominate a business, call 815-672-2921 or email info@streatorchamber.com.