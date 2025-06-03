Henry Ace Hardware store to host grand opening

Henry Ace Hardware is celebrating its grand opening Friday through Sunday.

Various giveaways are planned.

The store is at 408 Edward St., the former location of Henry Hometown Hardware, which was for sale last fall. It was the longtime location of Read Bros.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

