Trinkets & Treasures opens on Main Street in downtown Streator

Trinkets & Treasures has opened in a newly renovated storefront at 409 E. Main St. in downtown Streator.
The shop features a variety of gifts and handmade crafts, along with a dedicated section for bridal and formal events.
For example, the shop currently offers a range of items, from wedding dresses to handmade iPhone cases.
The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the store’s grand opening.
Customers can find more information on the store’s Facebook page or by calling 815-992-3794.