Trinkets & Treasures opens on Main Street in downtown Streator

A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the opening of Trinkets & Treasures in downtown Streator. From left: Rikki Clayton, store owner Fran Clayton, Chamber Board President Ben Hiltabrand, Mayor Tara Bedei, and Chamber ambassadors Ian Ernst and Judy Booze. (Photo Provided by Streator Chamber of Commerce)

Trinkets & Treasures has opened in a newly renovated storefront at 409 E. Main St. in downtown Streator.

The shop features a variety of gifts and handmade crafts, along with a dedicated section for bridal and formal events.

For example, the shop currently offers a range of items, from wedding dresses to handmade iPhone cases.

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

Customers can find more information on the store’s Facebook page or by calling 815-992-3794.