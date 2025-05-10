‘This is how I pay my bills,’ California man denied second shot at pre-trial release

A California drug suspect was hoping for another try at pre-trial release, but a judge wouldn’t grant his wish.

Teren Overbeck, now 36, was arrested April 4, 2024, after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies seized 5 kilograms of ketamine, 14.1 ounces of cannabis oil and $5,363 in cash during a traffic stop. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance of a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

“This is how I pay my bills,” Overbeck reportedly told police. “Everyone has to eat.”

Despite the brazen statement and volume of contraband, Overbeck was deemed eligible for pre-trial release under the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bonds and limited the courts’ ability to hold drug suspects.

The day after his release, however, police found the ankle bracelet but no sign of Overbeck. Court records indicated the device had been cut. Prosecutors then filed a second count of escape, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Friday, Overbeck appeared with Peru attorney Douglas Olivero, who asked not to have Overbeck held pending trial but instead subject to sanctions – that is, a short-term jail stay plus enhanced conditions of release.

Olivero said he left Illinois because here he has no family, no funds and no place to stay.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Ryan Cantlin said Overbeck presented an obvious risk of flight and, after cutting off the bracelet, didn’t deserve another shot.

“He obviously ignored all conditions by the court previously entered,” Cantlin said.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni ordered Overbeck detained.

“The court finds the violation of the order was willful,” Vescogni said. While she considered Olivero’s argument about a lack of means, “If (Overbeck) thought he could not comply with the order for pre-trial release then he shouldn’t have signed it.”

A jury trial is now set for June 16.