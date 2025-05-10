AARP safety course to be held on IVCC campus May 12-13

AARP is hosting a driver safety program in Oglesby.

The program will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, and Tuesday, May 13, at the Truck Driver’s Training Center on the Illinois Valley Community College‘s Oglesby campus.

The AARP driver safety program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers ages 50 or older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on navigating changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, adopting changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving, and learning about changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount. The course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers for materials. The fee is payable to AARP. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in United Healthcare insurance.

To register, call 815-224-0427.