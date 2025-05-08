Nothing ‘as rewarding as watching a child discover the magic in books’ to Ohio first-grade teacher

Linda Downey, Ohio Grade School first grade teacher, has been a teacher for 28 years — 20 of them in a first grade classroom. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Most first-grade students are excited for their first day of school. It’s their first day in a new grade, after all.

For Ohio Grade School first graders, their teacher is just as excited as they are, and she’s had many first days of first grade.

Linda Downey has been a teacher for 28 years, 20 of them in a first-grade classroom.

“First graders are full of energy and eager to learn,” she said. “I love to see my students grow into readers as our year together unfolds. There is nothing as rewarding as watching a child discover the magic in books.”

“Mrs. Downey spreads joy wherever she goes, and her positive energy is contagious to all of those around her.” — Jennifer Donnelly, superintendent at Ohio School Districts 17 and 505

After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Downey taught English at Bayview English College in Okinawa, Japan, for two years. She then went to Wiesbaden, Germany, where she taught at a Department of Defense Dependents School. Upon returning to the U.S., she taught at elementary schools in Mendota and Rochelle for many years. She will begin her fourth year at Ohio Grade School this fall.

“Mrs. Downey is an exceptional teacher who truly embraces each student and creates a family within her classroom each year. She makes learning fun and engaging,” said Jennifer Donnelly, superintendent at Ohio School Districts 17 and 505. “Mrs. Downey spreads joy wherever she goes, and her positive energy is contagious to all those around her. Ohio Grade School is incredibly lucky to have her as part of our Bulldog family.”

Earlier this year, the Illinois State Board of Education honored Downey with the state award for Meritorious Service. She is credited as an experienced educator who takes on leadership opportunities and whose accomplishments uplift the culture of learning for her school.

Downey said her students need to know she genuinely cares about them before the students will care about what she is teaching.

“I focus on building positive relationships and discovering how each student learns best. Our class becomes a ‘first-grade family,’ and we focus on helping one another achieve success,” she said.

Downey uses Whole Brain Teaching methods to engage students in learning by using visual, auditory and kinesthetic strategies. Her classroom also uses Conscious Discipline routines to establish a caring and focused learning community.

Last month, Downey’s students performed word surgery to build contractions. The “doctors” extracted extra letters and joined two words by “stitching” an apostrophe in the appropriate location.

Over the years, Downey has met former students and is always surprised by the details they remember – books shared, classroom routines, puppet friends and celebrations.

“I love former students and hearing about their goals and successes,” she said.

Downey’s teachers throughout elementary, middle and high school are what steered her into teaching.

“I looked up to those teachers and knew that I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” she said. “I have a passion for teaching and want to make a positive impact on my students’ lives.”

Although teachers can have an immense impact on students’ lives, Downey said, support at home sends a powerful message to students about the importance of education.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with many wonderful parents in my teaching career,” she said. “Communication and respect are the keys to success. Reading to your child every night, showing interest in your child’s school day and limiting screen time are ways to help your child be successful in school. Parents really do make the difference.”