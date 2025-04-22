South Ottawa farm stand in jeopardy

The longtime location of Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand in Ottawa is for sale putting the farm stand’s future in jeopardy. (Shaw Media file photo)

The longtime location of Goetsch’s Fresh Fruits & Veggies Farm Stand in Ottawa is for sale putting the farm stand’s future in jeopardy.

The farm stand is located on Gentleman Road behind Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa and usually opens in May.

“I was informed the other day that unbeknownst to me they were putting the farm up for sale,” owner Tim Goetsch posted Monday on the business’ Facebook page. “You work your whole life to build a reputation and in one minute it could be gone.

“Thank you for all your help during the years. I’m hoping I’m here for many more years to come, but I’m going to need your help and support.”

Goetsch said his grandparents have owned the land since he was a child.

“He grew the popcorn for the town back then,” he said. “The Abe Lincoln popcorn guy that was down by the theater. That was our popcorn.”

His elderly father, Leo, has limited involvement in the stand today. He’ll stop by for a few minutes when the weather is good and will ride along on trips to Michigan to pick up fruit.

The land remains with the family today, but a member wants to sell it. Funds are being raised to help him stay at the longtime stand. Goetsch said if he is unable to remain on the land, he is open to moving the business to a new location.

