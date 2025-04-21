Tornado watch issued for La Salle, Grundy, Bureau, Putnam, Lee, Whiteside, Kankakee counties

A tornado watch was issued for Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Woodford and Whiteside counties until 11 p.m. Sunday. (Shaw Local News Network)

Additionally, a tornado watch was issued for La Salle, Grundy, Lee, Livingston, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 4 a.m. Monday.

A cold front will bring widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms late Sunday evening through Monday morning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, stronger storms will have the potential to generate locally gusty winds especially across western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.