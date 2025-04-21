Mark to host spring clean up May 8-12

The village of Mark will host its spring clean up May 8 through May 12. (Timothy McMahon)

Waste Management will provide a dumpster at the Village Hall for village residents. The dumpster will be dropped off on May 8 and picked up on May 12.

Acceptable materials to throw away are general household waste, furniture, bulky items, construction debris (less than 5 feet and no exposed nails) and carpeting (cut to 4 foot lengths and properly bundled).

Non-acceptable materials to throw are electronic waste (computers, TVs, related accessories), tires, automobile parts, batteries, fluorescent light tubes or fixtures, appliances, yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, vines, vegetative matter, limbs, twigs, branches), liquid waste (oils, antifreeze, paints, thinner), any hazardous waste or chemical waste, any biohazardous waste and any medical or potentially infectious wastes.

Contact Waste Management at 1-800-796-9696 with any questions.