The final meeting of the chapter year 2024-2025 of the Chief Senachwine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Henry Public Library. (Shaw Local News Network)

The final meeting of the chapter year 2024-2025 of the Chief Senachwine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Henry Public Library.

Installation of officers for 2025-2027 will be held as will the program, “Would You Have Flirted?” presented by Regent Nancy Gillfillan. Using one’s fan as a common flirting practice was enacted by belles of the 19th century, and Gillfillan will share her research on the practice.