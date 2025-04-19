Streator Fire Department adds life support vehicles to utilize when ambulances are at other emergencies

The Streator Fire Department announced life support fire vehicles.

Two fire trucks and two ambulances provide service in Streator. About 25% of the time, both ambulances are assigned to emergencies and leaving no advanced life support services available to respond to a medical emergency in the city. In those cases, a Streator Fire Department would respond and provide basic life support while waiting for an ambulance from a neighboring EMS service.

Depending on staffing, Streator Fire Department vehicles will be capable of providing advanced life support services from licensed firefighter paramedics. Every lifesaving tool and medicine an ambulance provides will be available on the Streator Fire Department vehicle. This change in response will enhance EMS service provide to citizens and will allow the fire department to cover critical calls with the highest level of care during periods of increased demand.

This change was accomplished through a collaborative agreement between the city, the fire department, Streator Fire Fighters Local 56, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The support of Mayor Tara Bedei and City Manager David Plyman was vital to the addition of the new service,” the fire department said in a news release.

“It is the hope that this service is never needed, but the Streator Fire Department is proud of the opportunity to provide an additional fire based non-transport ALS service to the citizens of Streator.”