Bureau County Property Transfers: March 17-March 31, 2025

The following property transfers were recorded March 17-31, 2025, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office.

March 17

Briannon Aldeman and Kaler Deakin to Nicolas Martinez, warranty deed, Block A in J. B. Pittman’s First Addition in Manlius, $25,000.

Susan and Timothy Miller to A Place to Store Stuff LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $630,000.

Susan Miller to A Place to Store Stuff LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $225,000.

Atherton Grain Company Inc. to Brandy and Justin DeWaele, warranty deed, parts of Lot 26 in Walnut, $10,000.

March 18

Nancy Thompson Living Trust and Warren Thompson (tr) to Wood Hollow FT IL LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 8 Ohio Township, $2,450,000.

Patricia Ray to Eric Bibula and Jennah Graham, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $120,000.

March 19

Betty Croisant Trust, Vicki Hurlburt (tr) and Sherri White (tr) to Stacey and Tonda Mueller, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 9 in Berlin Township, $1,268,000.

March 20

Marianna Barkley (adm), Frank Brutcher (adm) and Robert Brutcher (decd) to Tommy Lange, administrator’s deed, Lot 6 in Prather’s Subdivision in Princeton, $195,000.

Allysen Jacobsen to Kelly and Patrick Wilson, warranty deed, Lot 126 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $205,000.

Central Bank Illinois (ex) and Gail Stoner (decd) to Eric and Meagan Gordon, executor deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $3,900.

Julie Ajster to Bradley Bauman, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $180,000.

March 21

Connie Angelo (tr), Julie Grady (tr), Lori Nelson (tr) and Nedda Simon Trust to Steele Family Trust, Greg Steele (tr) and Sandra Steele (tr), trustees’ deed, Lot 6 in Lincoln Park Condominium in Princeton, $332,500.

March 24

Denise Fox, Marie Fusinatto, Deborah Lamkin, Henry Petersen, Ronald Petersen and Renee Stiles to Jose Patino Mojica, warranty deed, Lot 140 in Banschbach’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $68,000.

March 25

Cynthia Barret and Troy Keutzer to Kendall Keutzer, warranty deed, parts of Section 22 in Westfield Township and part of Section 20 in Westfield Township, $2,284,026.

Sharnorba Zemke to Shane Taylor, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $38,000.

March 27

James Vallero (decd) and Lucille Vallero to Kimberly Garibay, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Hall Township, $197,000.

March 28

Christopher Shynk to Saundra Abbott, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $75,500.

March 31

Heather and Scott Willoughby to Jose and Mariam Pantoja, warranty deed, Lot 1 and Lot 2 in Block 71 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.

Mary and Richard Cinotto to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 138 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.

Kathleen Miller to Steven Michlig, Alyssa Sargeant and Dalton Sargeant, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Manlius Township, $72,500.