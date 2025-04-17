April 17, 2025
Streator to buy 4 more license plate-reading cameras

Cameras to assist in police investigations

By Derek Barichello
A Flock Safety license plate reader near at the intersection of Route 14 and Lily Pond Road in Woodstock.

The Streator Police Department will be purchasing four more Flock license plate reading cameras to be placed strategically at high traffic areas. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The Streator Police Department will be purchasing four more Flock license plate reading cameras to be placed strategically at high traffic areas.

The police department installed eight cameras in 2023. These cameras were used to assist in investigations from traffic infractions to homicides.

The police department has located other areas to implement cameras.

“We feel that adding to our total can increase our productivity in our investigative roles,” Deputy Chief Robert Wood said in a letter to the Streator City Council.

The cameras will cost $14,450. They were a budgeted item, Wood said.

