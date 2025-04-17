Streator to buy 4 more license plate-reading cameras

The Streator Police Department will be purchasing four more Flock license plate reading cameras to be placed strategically at high traffic areas. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The Streator Police Department will be purchasing four more Flock license plate reading cameras to be placed strategically at high traffic areas.

The police department installed eight cameras in 2023. These cameras were used to assist in investigations from traffic infractions to homicides.

The police department has located other areas to implement cameras.

“We feel that adding to our total can increase our productivity in our investigative roles,” Deputy Chief Robert Wood said in a letter to the Streator City Council.

The cameras will cost $14,450. They were a budgeted item, Wood said.