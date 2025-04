Ransom Grade School honor roll, 3rd quarter 2024-2025

Ransom Grade School announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

High honor roll

Fifth grade

Remington Biros, Tessa Daugherity, Noah Graff, Chloe Ludkowski, Brantley Mills, Kenzie Wright

Sixth grade

Trevor Fuget, Vara Glisson, Kabrie Kling,Jackson Quaka, Gabrielle Risinger-Loveland

Seventh grade

Marshall Bayley, Kathryn Hewitt, Eastin Paul, Joseph Studnicki, Carly Taylor, Cooper Wright

Eighth grade

Kane Burton, Jacquelyn Duran, Tashyia Glass, Cooper Goluba, Audrina Hewitt, Logan Ludkowski, Maddox Magana, Zachary Minick, Reagan Pettyjohn, Jenna Shaughnessy

Honor roll

Seventh grade

Brody Daugherity, Owen Hurst-Renner, Kaeleigh Rhodes, Xander Washington