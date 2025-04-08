Serena, Seneca softball secure lopsided triumphs: The Times Monday Roundup

Softball

Serena 15, Hiawatha 0 (3 inn.): At Serena on Monday, the host Huskers (3-1 overall, 1-0 Little Ten Conference) picked up the Little Ten victory in quick fashion after scoring 10 runs in the home half of the first inning.

Jenna Setchell singled, tripled and drove home four runs for Serena. Rebekah Shugrue and Lanee Cole added a hit and an RBI apiece in support of starter Maddie Glade (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and reliever Setchell (2 IP, 0 R, 6 K), who combined on a three-inning perfect game.

Seneca 13, Prairie Central 0 (6 inn.): At Fairbury, the visiting Fighting Irish improved to 7-0 on the season thanks to a four-run top of the first, nine runs late and a six-inning, three-hit shutout pitched by Hayden Pfeifer (6 IP, 0 R, 13 K).

“Brutal weather for a softball game,” Irish coach Brian Holman said. “Give our girls credit for hanging in there in tough conditions.”

Pfeifer (three RBIs), Lexie Buis (RBI), Emma Mino (three RBIs) and Alyssa Zellers (RBI) led the Seneca offense.

Putnam Co. 5, Somonauk/Leland 2: At Granville, the visiting Bobcats suffered the nonconference defeat.

Brooke Bahrey tripled and drove in a pair of runs in support of losing pitcher Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 4 ER, 5 K).

Baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 9, Somonauk 2: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats dropped the Little Ten contest, trailing throughout while facing HBR’s Skyler Janeski (7 IP, 1 ER, 9 K).