Arukah adds 2 locations recently to expand mental health care

Arukah Institute of Healing has announced the acquisition of two new buildings to expand and enhance mental health and substance use services throughout the region, including 4211 N. Columbus Street in Ottawa (formerly the La Salle County Farm Bureau) (Bill Freskos)

Arukah Institute of Healing has announced the acquisition of two new buildings to expand and enhance mental health and substance use services throughout the region.

The new locations are 526 Bureau Valley Parkway in Princeton (formerly Perry Plaza) and 4211 N. Columbus Street in Ottawa (formerly the La Salle County Farm Bureau). Each will serve as new hubs for integrated care and support.

“These new spaces move us closer to Arukah’s mission: Accessible. Relational. Holistic. Rural Care,” said Dr. Sarah B. Scruggs, Founder and CEO. “We’re committed to delivering compassionate, local mental health and substance use care — for anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

The Princeton location will house two major initiatives:

1. Workforce Training Center — A professional, state-of-the-art training hub serving students from high school through doctoral levels. The center addresses a significant shortage in healthcare professionals, as the region has 2.5 times fewer mental and primary care providers than the national average. The facility aims to strengthen the rural workforce through training on rural soil, creating a stronger local economy and better care outcomes.

2. Integrated Behavioral Health Center — A comprehensive walk-in treatment and recovery center designed to overcome common barriers like stigma and transportation. It brings together multiple layers of care, offering best-practice services that improve patient outcomes and provide a stronger support network for individuals and families.

Ottawa: A child and family center

The new Ottawa location will become a dedicated Child and Family Center. It will provide enhanced access to behavioral health services for children, parents, and families in the region. The center will offer a trusted space where families can seek care together and will also improve the Ottawa Living Room walk-in program.

Over time, Arukah plans to expand psychiatric, counseling, crisis, and substance use services to meet the growing needs of the community.

“Arukah’s expansion into Ottawa couldn’t come at a better time,” said Brent Roalson, former Ottawa Chief of Police and current Arukah board member. “I’ve seen firsthand how much this work matters — not just for individuals, but for families, schools, and public safety. These new services will have a lasting, positive impact on our entire community.”

“Arukah won’t stop until every person can access the care they need,” Scruggs said. “This is life-changing, life-saving work.”

For more information, visit www.arukahinstitute.org.