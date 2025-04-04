Griffin Dobberstein homers, drives in 6 for Marquette vs. WFC: The Times Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, the Crusaders (9-1, 2-0) scored eight runs in the first to jumpstart the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors (1-6, 0-4) on Thursday.

Marquette was led at the plate by three hits each from Griffin Dobberstein (home run, six RBIs) and Sam Mitre (two doubles, four RBIs). Caden Durdan (RBI) added two hits, while Alec Novotney (four runs, two RBIs) and Anthony Couch both doubled. Novotney (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching win.

Brayden Matsko singled, doubled and drove in a run for WFC, while Reece Pelnarsh took the loss.

Henry-Sen. 3, Seneca 2: At Henry, the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the TCC with the loss to the Mallards, which led the rest of the way after a two-run first inning.

Paxton Giertz (double) and Brant Roe (double, RBI) each had two hits for Seneca, while Keegan Murphy recorded an RBI. Jace Mitchell, one of four Irish pitchers, suffered the loss.

Parkview Christian 6, Earlville 2: At Earlville, the Red Raiders dropped to 1-5 on the season.

Aaden Browder (double, two RBIs) had two of Earlville’s three hits, while James Henne (6⅔ IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) took the loss.

Reed-Custer 2, Sandwich 0: At Braidwood, the Indians fell to 1-7 on the season despite a solid pitching effort by Braden Behringer (6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).

Behringer and Griffin Somlock each singled for Sandwich’s two hits.

Softball

Ottawa 11, Somonauk/Leland 4: At Somonauk, the Pirates (4-2) scored three runs in each of the first two innings in the win over the Bobcats (1-5).

Aubrey Sullivan (three runs, double) and Kilah Figenbaum (double, two RBIs) each had four hits for Ottawa, while Bobbi Snook (double, home run, two RBIs) had three hits. Piper Lewis (two doubles) and Adelynn Russell (RBI) both had two hits. Rylee Harsted, Madilyn Soulsby and Reese Purcell had an RBI each. Russell (6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win with relief help from Joslyn Rose (1 IP, 3 K).

Kira Barnes had two hits for S/L, while Kennedy Barshinger Kayla Anderson (double) and Taylor Johnson had RBIs. Kaydence Eade took the loss.

Marquette 22, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Crusaders (11-1, 2-0) scored 10 runs in the first on the way to the TCC win over the Warriors (1-4, 0-3).

Kelsey Cuchra (four RBIs), Taylor Cuchra (home run, six RBIs), Avery Durdan (double, two RBIs), Caleigh Rick (double, three RBis) and Lily Brewer (RBI) all had two hits for Marquette. Makayla Backos had two RBIs, while Hunter Hopkins (four runs, two stolen bases), Chloe Larson and Kealey Rick all drove in one run. Kinley Rick (5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the victory.

Kaylee Henert (two doubles, RBI) had three hits for WFC, while Olivia Chismarick (double) and Ella Derossett (double, RBI) had two hits. Jaylei Leininger and Aubry Edens each had an RBI.

Seneca 11, Henry-Sen. 1 (5 inn.): At Henry, the Irish improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the TCC with the win over the Mallards.

Alyssa Zellers (two doubles, RBI) had three hits, while Lexie Buis (triple, RBI) and Graysen Provance (triple, two RBIs) each had two hits. Tessa Krull (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the win.

Serena 15, Aurora Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (2-1) scored nine runs in the second inning in the win over the Eagles.

Jenna Setchell (home run, four RBIs), Lanee Cole (RBI), Anna Hjerpe (two RBIs), Finley Brodbeck (double, RBI) and Maddie Young (double, home run, two RBIs) all had two hits for Serena. Winning pitcher Maddie Glade (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K) also tripled.

Earlville 18, Parkview Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders (4-2) scored 11 runs in the first, and Addie Scherer (4 IP, 1 BB, 11 K) didn’t allow a hit in the win over the Falcons.

Bailey Miller (double, two RBIs), Addie Scherer (double, two RBIs) and Samantha Knauf (two doubles, RBI) all had two hits for Earlville. Audrey Scherer knocked in three runs and Riley Kelly two runs.

Sandwich 5, Reed-Custer 4: At Braidwood, the Indians (2-2) used the combined pitching efforts from Aubrey Cyr (win, 4⅓ IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) and Brooklyn Marks (2⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) in the win over the Comets.

Kayden Corneils (double), Jillian Freemon (double, RBI), Kendal Petre (double, RBI) and Hannah Decker (two RBIs) all had two hits, with Cyr also driving in a run.

Girls soccer

Rochelle 4, Streator 2: At James Street Recreation Area, the Bulldogs dropped to 0-3 with the loss to the Hubs.

Track and field

Marquette’s Gooden first in four events at Morris: At Morris, on the boys side Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden won the 100- and 200-meter runs, the long jump and was part of the winning 4X100 relay team with Marcus Baker, Charlie McGrath and Jimmy Lawsha in the meet against Newark, Coal City and the hosts.

MacKinnley Thompson claimed first for the Crusaders in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Caden Shreve grabbed the top spot in the shot put.

For the girls, Marquette’s Maggie Jewett (400) and Gwen Jimenez (shot put) won their events, while the Norsemen’s Tess Carlson placed first in the pole vault.