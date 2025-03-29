2025 Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Ottawa’s Owen Sanders (23) shoots over the block attempt of Streator’s Nolan Lukach (44) in a game this past season at Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Honoring 25 of the area’s top high school boys basketball players as selected by The Times Sports staff, here is the 2024-25 Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team.

First Team

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, sr.

The Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season saved his best for last in final prep campaign for the Fighting Irish, averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.6 steals for the 26-7 and Tri-County Conference regular season and tournament champs. He is a unanimous selection. Giertz was voted the TCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A second-team all-state.

Seneca senior Paxton Giertz

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest, sr.

A solid player at both ends of the floor and a four-year varsity starter, Lorton helped lead the Knights to a 23-10 record by averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 steals. He was named the MVP of the Colmone Classic, to the Heart of Illinois All-Conference first team and to the IBCA Class 2A special mention list. He finished his Fieldcrest career with 1,244 points, fifth highest in program history.

Fieldcrest senior Eddie Lorton (Kevin Hieronymus)

Nolan Lukach, Streator, sr.

The Bulldogs double-double machine, Lukach recorded per game averages of 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds to help his squad to a 24-9 record and the outright Illinois Central Eight Conference championship. Lukach, a unanimous pick, was named to the Plano Christmas Classic All-Tournament team, the All-ICE first team and was a IBCA Class 3A special mention honoree. He set the program single-season rebound record with 332.

Streator senior Nolan Lukach

Alec Novotney, Marquette, jr.

The Crusaders sharp-shooting guard posted game norms of 20.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.4 steals. A unanimous pick, Novotney was named to the Husker Hardcourt Tip-Off, Shipyard Showdown and Tri-County Conference all-tournament teams. He became the seventh player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points in mid-January. He was a TCC first-team and IBCA Class 1A special mention selection.

Marquette junior Alec Novotney (Brian Hoxsey)

Owen Sanders, Ottawa, jr.

An exciting player who can hurt opponents in the paint or from the perimeter, Sanders lead the Pirates with 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks while also passing off for 1.6 assists. A unanimous pick, his best game of the season came against rival La Salle-Peru where he scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks. Sanders was selected to the Interstate 8 all-conference first team.

Ottawa junior Owen Sanders (Brian Hoxsey)

Second Team

Dylan Long, Newark, sr.

Nick Plesko, Woodland, sr.

Dom Rome, Sandwich, sr.

Logan Ruddy, Flanagan-Cornell, jr.

Matt Williamson, Streator, sr.

Streator's Matt Williamson (2) sinks a jump shot over L-P's Mikey Hartman (3) during the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional title game this past season in Sellett Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

Third Team

Connor Dodge, Woodland, sr.

Jordan Heider, Fieldcrest, sr.

Beau Raikes, Serena, sr.

Evan Snook, Ottawa, sr.

Adam Waite, Earlville, sr.

Woodland’s Connor Dodge looks to rise to the basket against St Bede’s Kaden Nauman in game this past season at St Bede Academy. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Honorable Mention

Reggie Chapman, Newark, jr.; Griffin Dobberstein, Marquette, so.; Simeion Harris, Sandwich, sr.; Seth Jones, Flanagan-Cornell, sr.; Connor Reed, Flanagan-Cornell, sr.; Geno Schwager, Leland, sr.; Brock Sexton, Somonauk, sr.; Payton Twait, Serena, jr.; Isaiah Weibel, Streator, sr.; Payton Wills, Newark, sr.