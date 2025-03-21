Princeton library to repurpose old books through art

The Princeton Public Library is inviting the community to transform discarded books into creative works of art. (Shaw File photo)

Beginning March 24, books donated by the Friends of the Library will be available for pickup, allowing participants to decorate them as they wish.

To foster a collaborative and social experience, the library will host a group art session from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, where participants can work on their projects with provided materials. The completed artworks will be showcased in a public exhibition at the library from April 7 through April 26. To celebrate these unique creations, the library will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 25. For more information, visit Princeton Public Library’s website.