2024-2025 BCR Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Keighley Davis, Princeton (Jr., 5-9/F)
Davis became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in program history, ranked No. 4 with 1,157 points. She averaged 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Three Rivers East co-champion Tigresses. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.
Camryn Driscoll, Princeton (Jr., 5-3/PG)
The junior point guard played a key role in getting the Tigresses back to the regional final for the third straight year and winning a share of the conference championship. She was the top scorer in the area, averaging 13.9 points along with an area-best 3.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.
Libby Endress, Bureau Valley (So., 5-6/G)
The Bureau Valley sophomore’s star continues to shine brighter each year for the Storm. Endress provided first-year head coach Jon Henegar with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals a game. She was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.
Lili McClain, St. Bede (Jr., 5-9/PG)
The Bruins point guard carried over a strong sophomore season from St. Bede’s state tournament run from a year ago, averaging a team-high 12.6 points along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was also the top free throw shooter in the area at 79 percent. McClain was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.
Ella Sterling, Hall (Sr., 5-11/C)
The Hall center had a sterling senior season for the Red Devils, the leading rebounder in the area at 8.8 per game, along with 12.2 points. She earned unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors. This is Sterling’s second selection to the BCR First team. She will be turning her sneakers in for oars on scholarship with the Eastern Michigan University rowing team.
SECOND TEAM
Payton Brandt, Princeton (Fr., 5-9/C)
The 5-9 freshmen gave the Tigresses a much-needed inside presence, averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. She received Three Rivers East honorable mention honors.
Savannah Bray, St. Bede (Jr., 6-0/C)
Bray stepped up her game in the post for the Bruins this season, averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. She was named honorable mention Tri-County All-Conference.
Ashlyn Ehm, St. Bede (Sr., 5-10/F)
Another stalwart on the Bruins’ state run a year ago, Ehm had a solid senior season, averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. Ehm also received Tri-County All-Conference honorable mention honors.
Caroline Morris, Hall (So., 5-8/F)
Morris had her arriving moment for Hall with a game-tying 3-pointer against Princeton to send the Red Devils to an overtime victory. She had a solid sophomore season, averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, receiving Three Rivers East All-Conference honorable mention honors.
Charlie Pellegrini, Hall (Jr., 5-4/PG)
Pellegrini ran the show for the Red Devils at point guard. She ranked among the area leaders in scoring (10 ppg), assists (2.1) and steals (3.0). She was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bella Birkey, Bureau Valley (Sr., 5-9/C)
Makayla Hecht, Princeton (Jr., 5-5/F)
Brooke Helms, Bureau Valley (Fr., 5-3/G)
Paige Jesse, Princeton (Sr., 5-4/G)
Olivia Mattingly, Princeton (Sr., 5-6/G)
Quinn McClain, St. Bede (Sr., F/5-10)
Kennedy Wozniak, Hall (Sr., 5-7/G)
Natalia Zamora, Hall (Jr., 5-6/F)