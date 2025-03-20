2024-2025 BCR Girls Basketball Team

Princeton's Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll pose for a photo in Proudy Gym on Wednesday, March 12,, 2025. The girls are the 2024-2025 Bureau County Republican girls basketball players of the year. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Keighley Davis, Princeton (Jr., 5-9/F)

Davis became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in program history, ranked No. 4 with 1,157 points. She averaged 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Three Rivers East co-champion Tigresses. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

Keighley Davis

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton (Jr., 5-3/PG)

The junior point guard played a key role in getting the Tigresses back to the regional final for the third straight year and winning a share of the conference championship. She was the top scorer in the area, averaging 13.9 points along with an area-best 3.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

Camryn Driscoll

Libby Endress, Bureau Valley (So., 5-6/G)

The Bureau Valley sophomore’s star continues to shine brighter each year for the Storm. Endress provided first-year head coach Jon Henegar with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals a game. She was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Libby Endress

Lili McClain, St. Bede (Jr., 5-9/PG)

The Bruins point guard carried over a strong sophomore season from St. Bede’s state tournament run from a year ago, averaging a team-high 12.6 points along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was also the top free throw shooter in the area at 79 percent. McClain was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Lily McClain

Ella Sterling, Hall (Sr., 5-11/C)

The Hall center had a sterling senior season for the Red Devils, the leading rebounder in the area at 8.8 per game, along with 12.2 points. She earned unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors. This is Sterling’s second selection to the BCR First team. She will be turning her sneakers in for oars on scholarship with the Eastern Michigan University rowing team.

Ella Sterling

SECOND TEAM

Payton Brandt, Princeton (Fr., 5-9/C)

The 5-9 freshmen gave the Tigresses a much-needed inside presence, averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. She received Three Rivers East honorable mention honors.

Payton Brandt

Savannah Bray, St. Bede (Jr., 6-0/C)

Bray stepped up her game in the post for the Bruins this season, averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. She was named honorable mention Tri-County All-Conference.

Savannah Bray

Ashlyn Ehm, St. Bede (Sr., 5-10/F)

Another stalwart on the Bruins’ state run a year ago, Ehm had a solid senior season, averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. Ehm also received Tri-County All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Ashlyn Ehm

Caroline Morris, Hall (So., 5-8/F)

Morris had her arriving moment for Hall with a game-tying 3-pointer against Princeton to send the Red Devils to an overtime victory. She had a solid sophomore season, averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, receiving Three Rivers East All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Caroline Morris (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Charlie Pellegrini, Hall (Jr., 5-4/PG)

Pellegrini ran the show for the Red Devils at point guard. She ranked among the area leaders in scoring (10 ppg), assists (2.1) and steals (3.0). She was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Charlie Pellegrini (Photo provided by Hall High School)

HONORABLE MENTION

Bella Birkey, Bureau Valley (Sr., 5-9/C)

Makayla Hecht, Princeton (Jr., 5-5/F)

Brooke Helms, Bureau Valley (Fr., 5-3/G)

Paige Jesse, Princeton (Sr., 5-4/G)

Olivia Mattingly, Princeton (Sr., 5-6/G)

Quinn McClain, St. Bede (Sr., F/5-10)

Kennedy Wozniak, Hall (Sr., 5-7/G)

Natalia Zamora, Hall (Jr., 5-6/F)