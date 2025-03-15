Learn Grow Share series begins at Marshall-Putnam County Extension

The University of Illinois Master Gardeners and 4-H Program announced the launch of a new educational series aimed at expanding gardening knowledge while addressing the critical issue of local food insecurity.

This new series, Learn Grow Share, kicked off on March 11 at Marshall-Putnam County Extension Office, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry. As the garden season progresses, sessions will move to the garden site, where participants will gain practical experience in planting, tending to crops and contributing to the fight against food insecurity.

The Learn Grow Share series is a hands-on program designed for families to reconnect with nature, develop gardening skills and help combat food insecurity in their local communities. The series will feature expert-led sessions on various gardening topics, from seed starting and garden planning to soil health, composting and food preservation.

Each session offers two programs: one tailored for youth (ages 5-18) and the other for adults; everyone in the family can get involved and learn together.

This educational effort builds on the success of the Know More Grow More Master Gardener Program, which established the Learn Grow Share Garden in the spring of 2024. Funded by the program grant, this garden has become a valuable resource for education and food donation. Last year, the garden produced more than 600 pounds of fresh produce, which was donated to the community via a Blessing Box at Henry United Methodist Church.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up in the series:

6 p.m. March 25 – Cole Crops & Garden Planning

6 p.m. April 8 – Flower and Herb Starting

6 p.m. April 22 – Vermicomposting & Soil Health

6 p.m. May 6 – Water & Fertilizer: Essential Nutrients

9 p.m. May 17 – Planting Day & Establish Water Schedule

6 p.m. May 20 – Beneficial Insects and Pests

6 p.m. June 3 – Wildlife Mitigation & Safe Produce Handling

6 p.m. July 1 – Weekly Harvest Cycle Begins

6 p.m. July 29– Cookout

9 p.m. Oct. 11 – Garden Cleanup & Overwintering

“Join us in the battle against food insecurity while finding better health, a connection to nature, and investing in the next generation of our community,” said Master Gardener Bettyann Harrison.

Register at go.illinois.edu/learngrowshare or contact Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-384-2356.

To request an accommodation to participate in Master Gardener workshops, contact Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.