Streator police seek alleged sandwich thief

The Streator Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect of a reported gas station theft.

Police said he entered one of the city’s local gas stations at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and “helped himself to 16 sandwiches,” which he left without paying. The damage for his theft was $49.39.

Police said he was in what is described as black Chevy Equinox, which was parked in an adjacent parking lot before committing his crime.

If you can identify him, contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.