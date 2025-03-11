Princeton’s Noah LaPorte & Jordan Reinhardt, Mendota’s Cole Tillman named unanimous all-conference

Boys basketball players from Princeton, Hall and Mendota received 2024-25 Three Rivers East All-Conference Team honors.

Princeton seniors Noah LaPorte and Jordan Reinhardt and Mendota freshman Cole Tillman were unanimously named all-conference along with Newman junior Garret Matznick. They were joined on the first team by Hall senior Wyatt West and E-P junior Connor Keegan.

Mendota junior Aden Tillman and senior Cam Kelly were joined by Hall junior Braden Curran on the Three Rivers East second team.

Honorable mention honors went to Princeton senior Jayden Fulkerson, Hall senior Jack Jablonski and Mendota senior Braiden Freeman and junior Dane Doyle.

LaMoille, Earlville players honored by Little Ten

LaMoille senior guard/forward Tyler Billhorn and Earlville senior center Adam Waite were voted to the All-Little Ten Conference team.

Waite was a unanimous selection.

Fieldcrest players earn All-HOIC

Fieldcrest senior Eddie Lorton was voted to the All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team.

Fieldcrest senior Jordan Heider was named second-team all-conference and also was selected first-team All-HOIC Defense.