March 11, 2025
La Salle County grand jury: March 11, 2025

By Tom Collins
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Mauricio Balderas, 26, of Mendota (aggravated domestic battery);
  • Sarah D. Akins, 40, of Seneca (aggravated battery; threatening a public official);
  • Joshua D. Meagher, 36, of La Salle (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer; threatening a public official);
  • Brynn M. Korth, 36, of Ottawa (forgery);
  • Mary A. Bray, 32, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery);
  • Travis J. Cox, 50, of Peru (aggravated battery);
  • Deanna L. Cherveny, 33, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery);
  • Mariano M. Verucchi, 24, of Peru (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver).

