La Salle County grand jury: March 11, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Mauricio Balderas, 26, of Mendota (aggravated domestic battery);
- Sarah D. Akins, 40, of Seneca (aggravated battery; threatening a public official);
- Joshua D. Meagher, 36, of La Salle (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer; threatening a public official);
- Brynn M. Korth, 36, of Ottawa (forgery);
- Mary A. Bray, 32, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery);
- Travis J. Cox, 50, of Peru (aggravated battery);
- Deanna L. Cherveny, 33, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery);
- Mariano M. Verucchi, 24, of Peru (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver).