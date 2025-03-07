Peru Public Library announces March 2025 events

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., announced the following March programs.

Teen Game Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 7

Teen Game Night includes nachos and drinks, board games and video games all for free. For questions, contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 ext. 213 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Evening Storytime: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11

St. Patrick’s Day story time: Children up to 12 may design their own Leprechaun trap. For questions, contact Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229, ext. 214, mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

Financial Literacy Series: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12

The first workshop in the financial literacy series is Managing a Mortgage: The Application Process with Central Bank of Illinois. Learn about the mortgage application process. For questions, contact Pack.

Adult StoryTime: 1 p.m. Monday, March 17

Kari Pohar, author of nine published short stories and a novel, will discuss her journey to becoming an author. For questions call Pack.

Anime Club: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Friday, March 14

Anime after-school club features snacks, crafts and Anime. For more information about this free program visit www.perulibrary.org or call Leah at 815-223-0229.

Bingo for Books for Kids: 6 p.m. Friday, March 21

Bingo for Books is for ages up to 12 and features prizes. For questions, contact Kavanaugh

Teen Movie Night: Friday, March 21 @ 6:30-8:30 pm

Teen Movie Night is for ages 12 to 18 and features a film, snacks and soda in the library all for free. The feature film can be found on its website: www.perulibrary.org For questions contact Pack.

Teen Advisory Group: 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 28

Are you a teen aged 12-18 looking to make a difference in the community? Join the Teen Advisory Group and help plan and execute programs for the teens at the library. For questions, contact Pack.

Monthly book clubs meet as follows:

20-30s Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11. This month is “Divine Rivals” by Rebecca Ross.

ABC Book Club: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 20. This month is “The Spectacular” by Fiona Davis

As the Pages Turn Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 31. This month is “Be Ready When Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Memoir)