BCR boys basketball sectional update, March 4

Rock Falls’ Ryken Howard puts up a shot against Winnebago’s Brody Larson Tuesday, March 4, 2025, during the 2A boys basketball Sectional final at Marengo. Howard's last-second shot lifted the Rockets to a 42-40 victory. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 2A Marengo Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

Game 1 - (2) Rock Falls 42, (6) Winnebago 40 (Rockets win on last-second shot by Ryken Howard)

Wednesday’s semifinals

Game 2 - (4) Princeton (20-12) vs. (2) Byron (21-9), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

Title - (2) Rock Falls (24-8) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.

BCR Pick: Princeton over Rock Falls.

Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional to face the Chicago Christ the King Sectional winner at 7 p.m., March 10. Semifinals at that sectional are (1) Chicago Crane Medical Prep vs. (2) Christ the King and (1) Lombard Montini vs. (3) Chicago Clark.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte gets a helping hand from Seneca's Zeb Maxwell in Friday's regional finals at Prouty Gym. The Tigers won 59-53 to claim their fourth straight regional title. (Mike Vaughn)

Other sectionals

AT PECATONICA (1A)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Game 1 - (1) Pecatonica 73, (2) Annawan 50

Wednesday’s semifinals

Game 2 - (1) Lanark Eastland (30-4) vs. (2) Dakota (27-5), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

Title - (1) Pecatonica (33-2) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.

BCR Pick: Pecatonica over Eastland.

AT BRIMFIELD (1A)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Game 1 - (2) Princeville 56, (1) Illini Bluffs 41

Wednesday’s semifinals

Game 2 - (1) Peoria Christian (25-9) vs. (3) Mason City Illini Central (17-16), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

Title - (2) Princeville vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.

AT SHERRARD (2A)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Game 1 - (1) Peoria Manual 65, (3) Macomb 46

Wednesday’s semifinals

Game 2 - (1) Sherrard (29-3) vs. (3) Downs Tri-Valley (26-6), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

Title - (1) Peoria Manual (20-12) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.

BCR Pick: Manual over Sherrard.

AT WASHINGTON (3A)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Game 1 - (3) Metamora 65, (1) Kankakee 63 (Redbirds win in OT; was down by 12 with 3 minutes remaining)

Wednesday’s semifinals

Game 2- (1) Peoria (27-6) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (15-18), 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship

Title - (3) Metamora (26-6) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.

BCR Pick: Metamora over Peoria.