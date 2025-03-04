Steve Lamis’ Edward Jones Investment Firm relocating to new property in Spring Valley

The Spring Valley City Council approved on Monday a $7,500 business redevelopment grant for Steve Lamis Edward Jones to renovate the property at 222 E St. Paul St. (Bill Freskos)

Lamis also owns a nearby building at 206 E St. Paul St. in Spring Valley, with the new building nearly double the size of his current one.

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said the project is expected to be completed by July 1, and will involve exterior upgrades to the building.

Lamis plans to remove the existing stucco from the front of the building and replace it with three 6 foot by 4 foot picture windows and three 2 foot by 5 foot double-hung windows.

All work will be completed according to a sketch supplied by the building owner, with colors chosen by Lamis.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $60,000.