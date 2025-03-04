Princeton promotes firefighter Nick Dykstra to lieutenant

For the past six years, newly-promoted Princeton Fire Lt. Nick Dykstra has been an acting company officer, and over that time, he’s responded to several structure fires and medical emergencies.

“I think it’s safe to say, I don’t think we’ve had a more battled tested person for lieutenant," Princeton Fire Chief Scott Etheridge said on Monday during Dykstra’s promotion ceremony.

Dykstra was sworn into his new position in front friends, family and colleagues. The fire department’s Color Guard presented the flags and a bagpiper performed while Dykstra received his pin.

“I’m very honored,” said Dykstra, who will be lieutenant of the Gold Shift. “I look forward to serving the community and working with my guys and look forward to what’s to come. We’ve had some adventurous years, I can only imagine what the future will bring.”

Jerod Doty, president of the Princeton Firefighters Local, said Dykstra is a reliable person. Doty said he was reminded of Dykstra when he listened to a podcast talking about the difference between a 6 p.m. friend and a 3 a.m. friend, which is a friend that is there no matter what.

“No matter what’s asked, he’s always there,” Doty said of Dykstra. “I would even go further than that, I would call him the ‘never heard his voicemail friend.’ For the long time I’ve known Nick, I can say with confidence, I don’t know what his voicemail says, because he’s always there.”

Etheridge said Dykstra has been trusted with projects, to handle the fire department’s software program and he’s a part of the department’s firefighter apparatus purchasing committee. The fire chief said Dykstra has asked questions that have led to improvements.