Mendota chamber to host candidates forum March 11

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, March 11, at the Mendota Civic Center. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, March 11.

This event moderated by Charles Van Horn will take place at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6. Aldermanic and mayoral candidates will be highlighted. Each candidate will answer previously submitted questions.

All candidates appearing on the April 1 ballot have been invited to attend this forum to give interested voters the chance to meet them.

The candidates are incumbent David Boelk and Shallon Gross for mayor; incumbent Jim Fitzpatrick and Joel Perez for 1st Ward; and incumbent Vicki Johnson and Matt Ramer for 2nd Ward.