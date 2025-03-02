March 02, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Mendota chamber to host candidates forum March 11

Event to be held at Mendota Civic Center

By Derek Barichello

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, March 11, at the Mendota Civic Center. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum on Tuesday, March 11.

This event moderated by Charles Van Horn will take place at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6. Aldermanic and mayoral candidates will be highlighted. Each candidate will answer previously submitted questions.

All candidates appearing on the April 1 ballot have been invited to attend this forum to give interested voters the chance to meet them.

The candidates are incumbent David Boelk and Shallon Gross for mayor; incumbent Jim Fitzpatrick and Joel Perez for 1st Ward; and incumbent Vicki Johnson and Matt Ramer for 2nd Ward.

Have a Question about this article?