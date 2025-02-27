Woodland, Somonauk fall in 1A regional semifinals: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

LeRoy 42, Woodland 30: In the semifinals of the Class 1A LeRoy Regional on Wednesday, the subsectional No. 6-seeded Warriors (21-12) had their season come to a close with the loss to the No. 2-seeded Panthers.

Yorkville Christian 86, Somonauk 47: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional in Shabbona, the No. 10-seeded Bobcats fell to the top-seeded Mustangs to end the season 13-18.

Fieldcrest 62, Clifton Central 50: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional in Minonk, the No. 3-seeded Knights (23-9) led 34-27 at halftime and 46-40 heading to the fourth quarter in their victory over the No. 6-seeded Comets.

Fieldcrest — which now plays No. 2-seeded Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday — was led by 23 points from Ed Lorton, 16 from Layten Gerdes and 15 from Jordan Heider.